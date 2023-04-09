Iranian authorities have begun installing cameras in public places to identify women not wearing hijab.



As per reports, the cameras installed in public places will identify unveiled women and send a warning text message to ones not following the rule.



This step has been initiated by the government to help prevent ‘resistance against the hijab law’, said authorities.

Protests sparked last year by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly violating the hijab rule.



Since Amini’s death a growing number of women have been discarding their veils, particularly in larger cities, despite the rise of arrest.



A police statement published by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said the system used so-called “smart” cameras and other tools to identify and send “documents and warning messages to the violators of the hijab law”.



Women have been allegedly required to cover their hair with a hijab (headscarf) since the 1979 Islamic Revolution installed a strict interpretation of religious law. Women who violate the law face fines or arrest.





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