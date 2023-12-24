The Pentagon confirmed that an Iranian drone struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean on Saturday. The vessel, named CHEM PLUTO, is flagged in Liberia, owned by Japan, and operated by the Netherlands. The attack occurred around 10 am local time, about 200 nautical miles off the Indian coast on December 23.

This incident marks the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021, according to the Pentagon. The vessel, MV Chem Pluto, was en route to India with 20 Indian and one Vietnamese crew members when it was attacked and caught fire.

Later, the Indian Coast Guard secured the vessel, as per their official statement. The vessel began its journey from the UAE on December 19 and was due to arrive at New Mangalore port on December 25.

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information about the attack and fire onboard MV Chem Pluto on December 23.

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (MRCC), which maintained real-time communication with the vessel's agent, confirmed no loss of life and assured all necessary assistance.

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