In a tragic and horrific incident on Friday, unidentified individuals clad in camouflage opened fire on crowd at a concert, causing the death of at least 60 individuals and injuring 145 more.

The brutal assault has been claimed by the Islamic State militants. This incident marks the most fatal attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege. The attackers unleashed a hail of bullets on unsuspecting civilians just as the Soviet-era rock band 'Picnic' was about to perform to a packed audience at the Crocus City Hall, located west of Moscow.

Verified footage reveals concert-goers hurriedly rushing towards the exits amidst the sound of continuous gunfire and screams. Further video evidence shows the attackers directing their fire towards groups of people, with some victims lying motionless in pools of blood.

Russian investigative authorities have reported a death toll exceeding 60 in a recent incident. Health officials have confirmed that approximately 145 individuals sustained injuries, with around 60 of them being in a critical state.

The incident draws parallels to the 2004 Beslan school siege, where Islamist militants held over 1,000 people hostage, including hundreds of children. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is being kept abreast of the situation by security chiefs, including Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), as per the Kremlin's statement.

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