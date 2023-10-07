More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

In a statement posted on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists.

"While sharing the post on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."



Also Read: ‘We are at war and will win...enemy will pay a price’: Israel PM after Hamas attack

Earlier in a video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was "at war" and that Hamas would "pay a price" for attacking Israel.

"We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known," he said.