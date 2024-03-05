In a tragic incident on Monday, an Indian national lost his life while two others were injured in an anti-tank missile attack near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. The attack, believed to be orchestrated by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, occurred around 11 am striking an orchard in the Galilee region.

The victim, identified as Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala, was declared dead at Ziv hospital. The injured, Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin, were taken to Beilinson and Ziv hospitals, respectively, for treatment.

The assault, part of the ongoing tensions in the region, is suspected to be in support of Hamas by Hezbollah. Since October 8, Hezbollah has been launching daily attacks, including rockets, missiles, and drones, on northern Israel. In response to the missile attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shelled the launch site with artillery and targeted Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon.

MDA reported a total of seven foreign workers injured, with two in serious condition. The Embassy of Israel in India expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident, denouncing it as a "cowardly terror attack" by Hezbollah on peaceful agriculture workers.

The IDF's retaliatory actions have been aimed at curbing Hezbollah's attacks on Israel's northern communities. This ongoing conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, with seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers losing their lives on the Israeli side. Hezbollah claims 229 of its members have been killed by Israel during recent flare-ups, mostly in Lebanon and some in Syria, along with other casualties since October 8.

The situation remains tense, with Israel responding forcefully to the attacks while the international community closely monitors developments in the region.