A tragic incident took place late Saturday when two helicopters from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force crashed during a drill in the Pacific, resulting in the death of one crew member and seven others missing.

The incident, as reported by Kyodo News and confirmed by Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, occurred around 270 kms east of Torishima island, part of the Izu island chain, during a night-time anti-submarine drill.

The Defence Minister informed media that the helicopters seemingly collided with each other leading to the mishap. The search for the seven missing crew members continues.

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