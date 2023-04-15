Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unhurt after a smoke bomb was thrown at an event at a Japanese port on April 15.

Kishida was giving a speech when the incident took place.

A person was detained at the scene in Wakayama, after witnesses said the saw a person throwing something, followed by a smoke, while another said they heard a big bang.

Although no injuries were reported at the scene, PM Kishida was immediately evacuated from the spot.

Meanwhile, videos surfacing on social media platforms show people swarming around one man, holding him down and then carrying him away.

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