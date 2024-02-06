King Charles, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. As a result, he will be deferring his public engagements to undergo treatment, as per a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Despite the diagnosis, the King remains wholly positive. Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. He is currently undergoing a series of treatments and is eager to resume his full-time duties as soon as possible.

The disclosure of King Charles's cancer diagnosis follows his three-night stay in a hospital last month for a benign enlarged prostate correction procedure. During his stay, a separate issue of concern was identified, later confirmed as a form of cancer via subsequent tests. The Palace did not disclose any further details.

The palace has confirmed that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer, without sharing any further details at this stage. Despite this, His Majesty will continue with state business and official paperwork as usual. In the meantime, Charles will continue his meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Queen Camilla will proceed with her usual engagements.

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