Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic was declared the winner of the 71st Miss World pageant, which was held in India on March 9.

The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was the first runner-up. Krystyna, who is studying Law and Business Administration, was crowned Miss World 2024.

She is known for her philanthropic work, including the establishment of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. She has also founded an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, where she volunteers.

The previous Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, passed on the crown to Krystyna. The Miss World finale was held in India after 28 years.

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