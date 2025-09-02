Landslide in Sudan’s Darfur kills over 1,000, entire village wiped out

A massive landslide has destroyed a village in Sudan’s western Darfur region, claiming the lives of at least 1,000 people, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s recent history.

The tragedy struck Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains on Sunday, following days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army (SLM-A) said.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the rebel group said in a statement.

The SLM-A described the village as “completely levelled to the ground” and appealed to the United Nations and international aid organisations for assistance in recovering the bodies and providing relief to the affected area.



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