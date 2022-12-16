A landslide that hit a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday claimed the lives of at least nine people, among them a 5-year-old child, and left about 25 people missing.

Search and rescue workers are on the scene seeking for survivors, according to officials who spoke to Reuters.

On the outskirts of the nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, in the state of Selangor, the landslide occurred at 3 am local time.

According to a statement from the state fire and rescue service, the landslide completely destroyed a farmhouse that provided camping facilities and was located on the side of the road.

The National Disaster Management Agency posted a message on social media stating that out of the more than 90 persons caught in the landslide, 60 had been discovered safe, and 25 were still missing.

In addition to the nine fatalities, seven people also suffered injuries.

Suffian Abdullah, the district police head, spoke to the media and announced that around 400 people from various agencies had been sent for the search and rescue operation.

The disaster struck just outside the Genting Highlands, a scenic hill country area in Batang Kali district, north of the capital that is popular for its resorts and natural beauty.

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