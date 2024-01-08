The Indian External Affairs Ministry summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb amid row over remarks made by Maldivian ministers against PM Modi.

This action was in response to a controversy that had erupted following derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian ministers—Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid—on social media platforms. The inflammatory comments were directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relating to his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

The situation escalated when these ministers, along with other leaders from the Maldives, posted their offensive remarks, which did not sit well with the Indian government. Consequently, the Government of Maldives found itself in a position where it had to suspend the aforementioned ministers to mitigate the diplomatic strain.

The issue garnered significant attention, prompting the Indian media to closely follow the developments. News outlets like India Today reported on the summoning of the Maldivian envoy, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for bilateral relations between India and the Maldives.

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