Max Azzarello, known as a 'Troubled conspiracy theorist', has died after self-immolation outside a courthouse. The Florida man suffered third-degree burns and was rushed to hospital, but could not survive.

The incident occurred in Manhattan, opposite the courthouse where the trial related to former President Donald Trump's hush money was in progress. On April 19th, as journalists were covering the trial, they noticed smoke emanating from across the street.

Cameras captured Azzarello on fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Azzarello had earlier distributed pamphlets among Trump supporters, according to Fox News. He later ignited a pile of flyers containing a link to a Substack newsletter before setting himself on fire.

The 37-year-old has since succumbed to his injuries. The motive behind Azzarello's extreme act remains unclear. However, a part of his manifesto on Substack stated his intention to draw attention to what he believed was a 'totalitarian con' by the government and its allies.

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