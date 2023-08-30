Moscow's Defence Ministry said six of its regions have been hit in a drone attack.

According to accounts, an airport in the Pskov region was attacked, resulting in a major fire that damaged four Il-78 cargo planes and forced the cancellation of all flights.

Pskov lies more than 600 km from Ukraine, close to the Estonian border.



According to Russia, the Ukrainian drones were shot down above Moscow, Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, and Kaluga.



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Despite social media images showing plumes of smoke above the city of Pskov and a big fire, Vedernikov confirmed there were no injuries and that the fire had been put out.

According to Russian news outlet Tass, a drone was "destroyed" in the Moscow region's Ruzsky district, quoting city mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that four Ukrainian military high-speed boats with soldiers on board were destroyed in the Black Sea, according to CNN.

