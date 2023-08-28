Russian authorities confirmed that Wagner Group CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin has died in an aircraft accident.

The remains of the mercenary group's founder were submitted for testing by Russia's Investigative Committee, prolonging the mystery surrounding his demise.

According to sources, the jet accident killed most of the Wagner group's top leadership.

The inquiry committee's leader, Svetlana Petrenko, claimed that forensic testing identified all ten remains and that the results "conform to the manifest" of the jet. The investigation committee provided no information on the likely causes of the jet accident.



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Yevgeny Prigozhin's jet disaster occurred precisely two months after he launched a brief insurrection against Moscow.

Western officials spoke about Russia's role in the jet accident, but Russian authorities dismissed the charges as an "absolute lie."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Wagner group's warriors to take an oath of allegiance to the Russian state. Following the murder of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the action appears to be a step towards tightening control over the mercenary group Wagner.