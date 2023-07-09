Meta has spent nearly $43 million over the past three years on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security, according to reports.

Mark's family-run foundation has given millions of dollars to organizations that want to "defund the police," in addition to spending on security.

The anti-police group describes itself as a gathering place for advocates or organizers seeking resources to divest from policing in order to construct safer communities.

Additionally, the CZI of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Pricilla Chan has contributed $2.5 million to the "Solidaire" anti-cop group.

According to the filing that the company made in February, CZI spent $4 million more on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security. In 2003, Meta President's own security costs $14 million, nonetheless, it was $10 million in the previous years.

It's important to point out that more money has been spent on Mark Zuckerberg's security because of his position and importance to Meta.

The reports likewise guaranteed that Zuckerberg has mentioned to just get $1 in yearly compensation with practically no extra installments, value grants, and some other money related pay.

Purportedly, Meta reserved around $27 million out of 2021 for a total security program to guarantee the wellbeing of Imprint Zuckerberg, Chan, and their girls.

Such a sum on Zuckerberg's own security and his money related help to 'undermine the police' bunches is viewed as hypocricy.

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