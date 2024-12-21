The wrestling community is in mourning following the death of Mexican wrestling icon Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, widely known as Rey Misterio Sr. His son, WWE superstar Rey Misterio Jr., confirmed the heartbreaking news on December 20, 2024, through a social media post.



In his emotional message, Rey Misterio Jr. shared, "Friends and family, I'm sad to share that my father, Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, Rey Misterio Sr., passed away this morning... more updates to come. Thank you."



The announcement quickly sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers who remembered Rey Misterio Sr.'s significant contributions to the sport. The legendary luchador, who made a lasting mark in the world of Mexican wrestling, was especially influential in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The promotion also shared its condolences, posting on X (formerly Twitter):



"We are saddened by the passing of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Misterio Sr. We send our sincerest condolences to his loved ones and keep him in our thoughts for his eternal rest."



Rey Misterio Sr.'s legacy remains strong, with fans and the wrestling world cherishing his groundbreaking contributions to the sport.





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