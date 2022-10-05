In the past two days, the People's Defense Force (PDF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in the Sagaing and Tanintharyi Regions, as well as the Mon and Karen States, have killed at least 35 Myanmar Junta personnel, including pro-regime militia members and a junta informant.

Several thousand ethnic Chin residents of Matupi are reportedly facing food shortages as a result of a junta siege, and reports indicate that around 7,000 residents of Sagaing have been forced to evacuate their houses as a result of junta attacks targeting civilians there.

According to the Cobra Column of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), two regime troops were killed and eight others, including an army officer, were badly hurt during a fight on Tuesday in Myawaddy Township, Karen State.

When regime forces attempted to capture a location with backing from a junta outpost in Phaluu, the KNLA and other resistance organizations attacked them, sparking a ferocious battle on the Myawaddy-Wal Lay route.

The opposition organization Federal Wings launched drone attacks against Tactical Battalion 441 of the dictatorship, which was stationed on a mountaintop in the township. The number of military casualties is unclear.

Reports stated that the PDF-Myeik District and associated resistance organizations attacked two military vehicles on the Palaw-Myeik highway close to Kadae Village on Monday, according to Palaw-PDF, which was part in the ambush. Twenty junta troops were reportedly killed in total.

Land mines were also employed by the rebel groups to ambush a party of reinforcements headed towards the area of conflict.

According to reports, at least 20 junta soldiers as well as two out of the three civilians who had been taken captive with the army were slain during the ambushes.