The Arakan Army announced the seizure of two strategic military camps in Maungdaw. The army reported that the camps, Taungpyu (left) and Taungpyu (right), were attacked on February 4th and captured on February 6.

The camps were located north of Maungdaw, Rakhine State. During the clearing of the camps, two groups of the Bengali armed forces, ARA and RSO, offered fierce resistance. It is estimated that around 200 military council troops escaped towards Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army also reported the confiscation of a large quantity of enemy weapons and ammunition, along with some bodies of ARA and RSO troops.

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