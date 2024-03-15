Myanmar's ruling junta has reportedly severed internet and phone lines in approximately 80 townships nationwide, states Athan, an organization advocating for freedom of expression.

All 17 townships in Rakhine have experienced communication blackouts, as well as 27 out of 34 in the Sagaing Region and five out of seven in the Kayah State, among others.

The blackouts are inconsistent, with some townships losing both internet and phone lines, while others only face mobile internet blockage, and some continue to have weak or slow signals.

The Arakan Army has been in conflict with the junta in northern Rakhine State since November of the previous year, capturing around 180 junta bases and nine towns.

In the Rakhine capital, Sittwe, Mytel, a military-owned telecom provider, was functional until February 16, when all wi-fi and mobile internet services were cut.



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However, two residents of Rakhine informed The Irrawaddy that Mytel and MPT, both junta-owned telecom operations, were functioning in Sittwe as of Thursday.

In some areas, phone lines have been restored, but internet connectivity remains absent.

According to Athan, these shutdowns have hindered the transmission of reliable reports from Rakhine State and halted banking services and online financial transfers.

Athan asserts that these communication blackouts are a junta strategy to suppress anti-regime forces.

It further states, 'It is clear that the junta is deliberately suppressing people to conceal the flow of information and to cut off links with revolutionary activities.'

Myanmar was ranked the second worst country for internet freedom after China in last year's annual report by Washington-based Freedom House.