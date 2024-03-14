Strongly condemning the arrest of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P), various civil society organisations (CSOs) called a 48-hour general strike from today’s midnight.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today, the president of the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) Manipur, Th Manihar said along with some other organisations, FOCS have demanded to release the arrested three cadres of UNLF without any condition. They serve the timing till today’s 12 noon.

The organisation waited till 1 PM but didn’t get any positive response from their side. Arresting cadres who are in a peace deal with the government of India is unacceptable.

He continued and said that as per the resolution taken yesterday, the organisations will launch a 48-hour general strike from today’s midnight.

The organisations expressed strong condemnation as the arrest of three cadres who are in peace talks amounts to a violation of the peace agreement. Above this, it is a humiliation to the party and people of the state.



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Also condemning the Manipur government, he said that the state government had claimed that they didn’t have enough knowledge about the arrest of UNLF cadres. Such stand of the Manipur government is unacceptable, he added and questioned who will come forward for peace talk if those in dialogue are arrested.

Manihar said that 48-hour general strikes will exempt all essential services.

Organisations who have endorsed 48 general strikes include Manipur Students’ Union, Universal Mothers’ Organisation, Manipuri Women’s Federation, Indigenous People’s Organisation, Manipur Keithel Nupi Marup, Yelhoume Kanba Lup, World Meetei Organisations, All Lilong Chajing Meiar Paibi, Singjamei Apunba Nupi Lup and among others.

It may be mentioned that a team of combined forces operating under the supervision of the National Investigation Agency apprehended three cadres of UNLF-P from the Kwakeithel area under Imphal West at around 10.30 am yesterday.

Apprehended cadres include key figures of the group such as the self-styled chief of the army of the said group, Th Thoiba and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba.