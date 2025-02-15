Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, along with Pokhara Metropolitan Mayor, Dhanraj Acharya, sustained burn injuries following a balloon explosion at a public event on Saturday, February 15.

The incident took place during the inauguration ceremony of Pokhara Tourism Year 2025, when hydrogen-filled balloons, prepared for release, accidentally came into contact with fire poppers, triggering an explosion. Both officials suffered burn injuries as a result.

Following the incident, Paudel and Acharya were immediately airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Burn Hospital in Kirtipur for further medical treatment. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the cause of the accident.



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