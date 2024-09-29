The Monsoon season has wreaked havoc across Nepal, resulting in widespread flooding and landslides that have claimed at least 66 lives and left over 60 injured. As rescue efforts continue, the death toll is expected to rise, with 69 individuals still missing.

The densely populated Kathmandu Valley bore the brunt of the disaster, accounting for 34 of the fatalities. The Nepal Police reported significant disruptions to transportation and infrastructure, with highways blocked and numerous rivers overflowing.

In response to the crisis, the government has declared a state of emergency and implemented various measures to provide relief to affected areas. Schools have been closed, and ongoing examinations have been suspended. The capital city, Kathmandu, experienced a complete power outage due to flood-related damage to the main transmission line.

Emergency services have been working tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals and provide assistance to those affected by the floods. Over 200 homes have been submerged in Kathmandu alone, prompting the deployment of thousands of security personnel.

Authorities have issued travel restrictions to ensure public safety and minimize further risks. Buses have been banned from operating at night on highways, and private vehicle use has been discouraged. Security forces remain on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue.

The monsoon season in Nepal is a recurring threat, with landslides and flash floods claiming hundreds of lives each year. This latest disaster underscores the urgent need for improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness measures in the country.

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