At least 40 people lost their lives after a plane carrying about 72 people from Kathmandu crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Western Nepal on January 15 morning, reports claimed.

As a Nepal Army spokesperson, so far 16 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage and there were 68 passengers and four crew members on the board.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines crashed just after 20 minutes while landing at the Pokhara airport after it took off at 10:33 AM.

The plane crashed into a river gorge on the bank of the Seti river.

Reportedly, 10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants, 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French national were on board and all of them have lost their lives.

Reports further claimed rescuers are facing difficulties in conducting the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has called an emergency cabinet meeting.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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