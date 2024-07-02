In a significant political move, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, commonly known as Prachanda, has decided to face a vote of confidence rather than resigning from his position. This decision comes amidst emerging political alliances and shifting power dynamics in the country.

Devendra Paudel, Secretary of the CPN-Maoist Center, confirmed to ANI that PM Prachanda is determined to undergo the floor test. "He will not resign. He has decided to take the vote of confidence and test the mathematics. The office bearers' meeting has also decided to support the PM's decision, and discussions will be held with various parties, including the Rashtriya Swotantra Party (RSP), Nepali Congress, and even the CPN-UML, to move forward," Paudel stated over the phone.

This decision follows a recent late-night agreement between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML to form a new political alliance. According to the pact signed between Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, the two leaders have agreed to share the prime ministerial tenure equally, with each serving one and a half years.

Under the agreement, KP Sharma Oli will initially lead the new government, expected to be formed soon, for the first one and a half years. Subsequently, Sher Bahadur Deuba will take over for the remaining term until the next general election.



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