The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on March 26 suspended three of its employees of the air traffic controller department for showing ''negligence'', said CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

They were suspended after an Airbus A-320 aircraft of the Nepal Airlines coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

''Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice,'' a tweet by CAAN said.

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice. pic.twitter.com/enxd0WrteZ — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) March 26, 2023

As per Niroula, the Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location.

''After the radar detected that the two aircraft were in close proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft,'' the spokesperson added.

Following this, the Civil aviation Authority formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter and eventually suspended the three officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

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