OpenAI announced on Friday the termination of Sam Altman as CEO and co-founder due to the board's loss of confidence in his leadership.

According to a statement by OpenAI, the decision followed a thorough review process by the board, which found Altman's communications lacking in consistent honesty. As a result, the board felt hindered in performing its duties.

Mira Murati, the current CTO, will step in as interim CEO as OpenAI begins its search for a permanent replacement. Altman confirmed his departure via X, expressing his fondness for his time at OpenAI and promising future updates.

OpenAI, significantly funded by Microsoft, is known for initiating the generative AI trend with its ChatGPT chatbot last November. Altman, a serial entrepreneur and investor, previously led Y Combinator and acted as the public face of OpenAI, promoting their AI technology globally. Despite appreciating Altman's contributions, OpenAI stated that new leadership is essential for future progress.

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