The second charter flight repatriating Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict landed in New Delhi from Tel Aviv on Saturday morning under 'Operation Ajay'.

A total of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, arrived on the second flight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the second repatriation on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating '#OperationAjay Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv.'

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, interacted with the evacuated Indian nationals at Delhi Airport. Numerous state representatives and government officials were present at the airport to receive the citizens for their respective states.

This follows a day after 212 Indians were flown out from Israel in the first repatriation exercise under 'Operation Ajay'. The first flight departed from the Ben Gurion airport in Israel on Thursday evening and reached New Delhi on Friday morning. Passengers were reportedly selected on a 'first come first serve' basis.



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