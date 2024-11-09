A powerful explosion near the Quetta railway station claimed the lives of at least four individuals and left 20 others injured on Saturday, according to reports by Geo News.

The blast, which occurred in the vicinity of the station’s booking office, unfolded moments before an incoming train was set to arrive, heightening concerns of significant casualties due to the usual crowds.

Authorities reported that the explosion took place just before the Jaffer Express, scheduled for a 9 a.m. departure to Peshawar, was expected at the platform. Railway officials confirmed that the train had not yet reached the station at the time of the incident, averting potentially higher losses.

Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene. Quetta’s Civil Hospital declared an emergency and called in additional medical personnel to manage the influx of victims.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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