At least 11 people were killed and several others feared trapped after massive fire erupted in a multi-storey shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi on November 25.

The fire erupted in the RJ shopping mall building at around 6 am in the morning and was finally extinguished after hours of efforts involving a dozen fire tenders, two snorkels and a water bowser.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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