A day after India slammed Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his ''uncivilized outburst'' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri threatened New Delhi with nuclear war.

''India shouldn't forget that Pakistan has an atomic bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises,'' Marri said during a news conference in support of Bilawal Bhutto.

Threatening further she said that if PM Modi's government will fight, then he will get an answer, adding, ''The status of a nuclear state given to Pakistan has not been given to remain silent. Pakistan also knows how to answer.''

''Pakistan won't be listening silently if you keep making allegations against the country,'' she added.

Notably, her statement comes at a time when India slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for unleashing a personal attack on PM Modi and also hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council session in America, Bilawal Bhutto alleged that the government of India was influenced by Hitler instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later, in response to these uncivilized remarks, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said, '' These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy''.

''Pakistan needs to change its own mindest or remain a pariah,'' he added.

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