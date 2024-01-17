Pakistan today recalled its ambassador to Iran a day after Iranian drones and missiles struck the Balochistan province. Further, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently in Iran has also been asked not to return for the time being.

On late Tuesday night, Tehran state media reported that Iran had struck two bases of the militant group Jaish ul-Adl in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. Pakistan confirmed the attack, claiming two children were killed and three others were injured in the strikes.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an "unprovoked violation of its airspace" by Iran.

"Pakistan vehemently protests the violation of its sovereignty," the Foreign Office said, adding that it was "completely unacceptable" and may have "serious consequences".

Denouncing Iran's strikes as an "illegal act", Pakistan said it lodged a strong protest with a senior official in the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran. Islamabad also summoned the Iranian Charge d'Affaires over the incident.

Jaish ul-Adl previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan, reported news agency Reuters.

On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.