After an airspace violation by Iran in Baluchestan, Pakistan has warned that its military is on 'extremely' high alert, with any further 'misadventures' from Iran to be met with force, according to a top Pakistani security source cited by Reuters on January 18.

The Pakistan military has reportedly conducted effective strikes on terrorist hideouts within Iran, utilising killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

The Pakistani foreign ministry confirmed earlier in the day that the strikes targeted Baloch separatist militants, two days after Tehran announced it had attacked the bases of another group on Pakistani territory.

Pakistan further announced that it had launched missile strikes into Iran under the operation codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar', resulting in numerous terrorist fatalities.

The strikes were reportedly targeted at terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchestan province. Iranian media reported that several missiles struck a village in the Sistan-Balochistan province bordering Pakistan, resulting in at least nine casualties, including three women and four children, all non-Iranians.