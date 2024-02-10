The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have joined forces to establish a coalition government at both the national and Punjab province levels. Geo News reported that this decision came after a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, with former President Asif Ali Zardari also present.

The outcome of the recent elections in Pakistan remains uncertain, with no clear victor emerging. The slow vote-counting process, continuing into Saturday, suggests that achieving much-needed political stability in Pakistan may still be a distant goal.

The general elections, held on Thursday, prompted the commencement of vote-counting soon after polling concluded at 5 pm. Hopes were high that results for the majority of the 265 contested seats would be available by Friday morning.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, held talks with PPP leaders at the residence of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according. During the 45-minute meeting Shehbaz Sharif urged Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari to collaborate with the PML-N leadership for the political and economic stability of Pakistan.

Sources indicate that both PPP leaders have agreed to form a government in Punjab and at the national level. The parties plan to present their perspectives in the upcoming meeting, finalizing the power-sharing formula through mutual consultation.

On Friday, Nawaz Sharif announced his intention to form a united government, seeking support from former allies such as PPP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), given that no party secured a comfortable majority in the elections.

Despite trends not aligning with their favor, PML-N leaders express confidence in forming the next government. Nawaz Sharif hinted at the formation of a 'unity government,' respecting the mandates of all parties and independent candidates.

Meanwhile, in a noteworthy development, an AI-generated video released by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claims victory in the election. PTI defied a months-long crackdown and managed to secure at least 99 seats, with 88 of them being loyal to Imran Khan, as the slow counting process unveiled by Saturday morning. The situation remains fluid as political players navigate the complexities of post-election scenarios.