The prime minister of Peru, Alberto Otarola announced his resignation on March 5, announcing that he has submitted his resignation following the release of an audio tape over the weekend that appeared to show the official trying to unlawfully influence government contracts.

Otarola informed the media that the recording was altered and twisted as part of a plot by his political rivals, and that it was produced in 2021, when he was not a government official.

He had already denied any wrongdoing following the release of the audio.

As a result of Otarola's exit, Peruvian law now requires the other 18 cabinet members to step down as well. Each member of the cabinet may be reinstated or replaced by a new minister at the discretion of President Dina Boluarte.

Local media released the recording, which seems to show Otarola talking to a lady who later worked for the government in a variety of capacities. After attending a mining convention in Canada as a representative of Peru, Otarola returned early.

Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea stated earlier on Tuesday that Boluarte will reorganise her cabinet as part of a "relaunch of the government's general policy."

In Peru, cabinet shuffles have become the norm. Boluarte reorganised her cabinet just a month ago, replacing four ministers, including those in charge of mining and the economy, as the Andean country tries to pull its fragile economy out of a recession.

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