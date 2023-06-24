After concluding the US State visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Egypt on June 24.

During his US State visit, he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Egypt.

He has been invited by the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997.

According to reports, the Indian PM will take a tour of the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque.

Further, Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay his tributes to the Indian soldiers who died for Egypt during World War 1.

PM Modi was in the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He led the historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21, during his visit to the US.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

A historic summit was held by the two leaders on June 22, after which he addressed Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

Major deals to boost cooperation in areas such as defence, space and trade were marked during his visit.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the "landmark" pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

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