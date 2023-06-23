Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on June 23 said that the meeting of opposition parties failed as they only decided when to meet next.

He said that such meetings will not affect the saffron party though they said that they would fight the 2024 election together.

''The main objective of the meeting was to decide seat sharing, and who will be the leader of the opposition parties. Don't they think that people o the country would want to know who will stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi? There wasn't any discussion on the leader who will be locking horns with PM Modi. Besides this, the meeting didn't witness any discussion on the convener. The leaders in the meeting just decided on the next date to conduct the meeting again. Nothing came out from this meeting,'' said Modi

Earlier in the day, taking a jibe at the opposition party, Modi called the scheduled meeting a wedding procession and said that every leader who will be joining the meeting is the groom.

''All of them are grooms in this procession. There is no baraati,'' he said.

He further said that all opposition leaders are projecting themselves as contenders and everyone is busy making others accept their conditions.

On the other hand, BJP MP and Actor Ravi Kishan also slammed the opposition leaders and said that all are scared and gathering to protect their own interests.

''People born in air-conditioned rooms won't be able to stand in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition has no face,'' he added.

Also read: Opposition parties have decided to fight Lok Sabha elections together: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar