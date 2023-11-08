Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has stepped down from his position following a corruption investigation at his official residence. Though not named a suspect, Costa found his continuance in office irreconcilable with the ongoing probe.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced an investigation into awarded concessions for lithium mines and hydrogen production. Detention warrants have been issued for five individuals, including Costa's chief of staff, Vítor Escária, as reported by Público newspaper, which also stated that Escária has been detained.

Infrastructure Minister João Galamba has been indicted as part of an investigation into energy deals.

The Prime Minister, in a televised address on Tuesday, stated that the dignity of his position is not compatible with any suspicion regarding his integrity, good conduct or any criminal act. He expressed surprise at the corruption investigation but pledged his cooperation.

He further added that there is no illicit act that weighs on his conscience. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has accepted the Prime Minister's resignation and has called for consultations with political parties on Wednesday.

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