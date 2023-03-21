A group of pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on March 20, drawing sharp condemnation from the Indian-American community.

People have demanded strict action against the perpetrators for the vandalism caused to the building and the ruckus created amid the crackdown on the radical group in India.

Protesters chanted anti-Khalistan slogans and broke through the city police's temporary security barriers to install two "Khalistani flags" inside the Consulate. These flags were quickly removed by two consular staff.

Before long, a gathering of furious nonconformists entered the department premises and began raising a ruckus around town and windows with the bars that they had in their grasp.

The attack on the San Francisco Consulate of India by pro-Khalistan protesters was strongly condemned by community leader Ajay Bhutoria. He added, "This act of violence is not only an attack on the peace and harmony of our community but also a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India."

Bhutoria issued a statement in which she pleaded with the authorities in the area to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice as soon as possible. Additionally, I appeal to all members of our community to unite and advance harmony and peace,” he stated.

According to FIIDS, the United Kingdom and the United States have failed to uphold their obligations under the Vienna Convention to safeguard diplomatic missions.

According to FIIDS, "We would urge law and order institutions such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, and the CIA to ensure that terrorism finds no place and support in the United States of America."

It stated that false propaganda was responsible for encouraging and funding Sikh radicalization.

According to FIIDS, "We ask Indian Americans, including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism."

Bhutoria said he stands with the Indian government during this difficult time, expressing his "heartfelt solidarity." We must all unite to condemn and resist such heinous acts of violence, which have no place in our society," he stated.





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