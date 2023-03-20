The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom was attacked by a group of pro-Khalistani sympathizers on March 19 following a crackdown on the radical group in India.

The incident that occurred on March 19 has elicited a wide range of responses from people all over the country. On social media, videos of men removing the tricolor and scaling the High Commission building while waving a yellow Khalistan flag have gone viral.

The attack on the High Commission in London was strongly protested by India.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable," said Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India.

"To convey India's strong protest at the actions taken earlier in the day by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London, the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late today evening."

The British security personnel's complete absence, which allowed these people to enter the High Commission, was demanded to be explained. She was helped in such manner to remember the fundamental commitments of the UK Government under the Vienna Show.

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