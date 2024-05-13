The Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has rejected the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) government's offer to reduce electricity prices by 50 per cent.

Instead, the committee demands rates based on hydropower generation costs. The government proposed this reduction, but the Kashmir action committee dismissed it, insisting on prices reflecting the production cost of hydropower in PoJK. The government is also planning to subsidise flour prices.

However, the Public Action Committee has announced a long march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad, protesting the government's stance. Committee members Umar Nazeer criticised the government's lack of seriousness about their demands.

The PoJK government had earlier agreed to all demands of the JAAC following negotiations, including the committee's request for flour subsidies and the withdrawal of electricity bill increases.

Violent clashes between police and rights activists in PoJK led to the death of Sub-Inspector Adnan Qureshi and injuries to several others.

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