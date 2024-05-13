Security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the bordering and susceptible regions of both hill and valley districts on May 13.

These measures aimed to bolster security and maintain control over areas prone to insurgent activities or other security threats.

To facilitate the smooth transportation of essential goods, 42 vehicles were escorted along NH-2, ensuring their safe passage through potentially risky zones. Rigorous security protocols were implemented in vulnerable areas, with security convoys deployed along sensitive stretches to safeguard the movement of these vehicles, thereby preventing any disruptions to the supply chain of essential items.

In a bid to enhance security measures, a comprehensive network of 124 checkpoints, known as Nakas, was established across various districts of Manipur, encompassing both hill and valley regions.

These checkpoints served as strategic locations for thorough inspections and monitoring of individuals and vehicles passing through. As a result of these efforts, law enforcement authorities detained 83 individuals across different districts for various violations, ensuring the enforcement of law and order throughout the state.

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