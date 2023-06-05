A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on June 5.

As per reports, the drone was carrying 3.2 kg of heroin.

According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar. "The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg," the officials said in a statement.

The number of instances in which Pakistani drones cross borders has been rising in the recent times. According to officials, more than 5 kilograms of heroin that was allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, Punjab, were recovered by security forces on Saturday, June 3. The joint group of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recuperated the heroin, a BSF representative said.

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