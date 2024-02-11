Protests have erupted in Pakistan following allegations of election rigging by Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties. In response, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has mandated re-polling at select polling stations. This re-polling is slated for February 15.

The election results for approximately 10 seats remain undecided, and a definitive winner is yet to be declared in the South Asian nation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has mandated a rerun of the vote at 43 polling stations across three national and provincial constituencies. This decision, announced on February 10th, 2024, comes as a response to serious incidents including the snatching and destruction of polling materials, which occurred during the initial voting process held on Thursday.

Home to 241 million citizens, Pakistan conducted a general election on February 8, amidst a challenging economic crisis and persistent terrorism threats, reflecting a deeply divided political landscape. Independent candidates supported by the incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the highest number of seats.

The party has expressed its intent to establish the government, anticipating an early invitation from the President. amidst a challenging economic crisis and persistent terrorism threats, reflecting a deeply divided political landscape. Independent candidates supported by the incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the highest number of seats. The party has expressed its intent to establish the government, anticipating an early invitation from the President.

The repolling is scheduled to take place on February 15th, as the ECP strives to restore faith in the election process amidst widespread claims of manipulation and the subsequent protests from various political groups. These developments follow an election where independent candidates aligned with Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, won the most National Assembly seats, despite Khan's current imprisonment and the controversies surrounding the election.

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