A Ural Airlines flight with 159 people on board, en route from Sochi to Omsk, was forced to make an emergency landing in the Novosibirsk region of western Siberia on September 12, as reported by Russian news agencies.

However, the reason behind the emergency landing is yet to be ascertained.

Russia's Interfax news agency initially reported that the flight was carrying 159 people, including passengers and crew members. However, earlier reports from TASS had indicated that there were 156 individuals on board.

Also read: Over 2,000 feared dead, thousands missing after severe flooding in eastern Libya