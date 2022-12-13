More than twenty workers at a major shoe manufacturing firm in Myanmar have requested that the global sportswear brand investigate labour conditions at the Pou Chen factory in Myanmar.

Notably, at least 26 workers from Myanmar's Pou Chen plant were sacked in October after leading a three-day walkout at the firm in Shwe Pyi Thar Township, Yangon.



According to reports, the workers protested the factory's poor salaries and workplace discrimination.

Workers demanded an increase in the daily salary from 4,800 kyats to 8,000 kyats in the face of economic hardship and rising prices for common necessities, which was refused by management.

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It should be noted that the Myanmar Pou Chen facility produces around 38,000 pairs of Adidas shoes.

On October 28, the plant management stated that it had dismissed 26 unionised workers for violating employment contracts.



The workers, on the other hand, filed a petition with the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Population in Naypyitaw, noting that union head Ma Phyo Thida Win had worked at Pou Chen for more than four years.

However, the plant management refused to return the workers and instead provided cash compensation.