Putting an end to the days-long power tussle of the tech world, the OpenAI company today announced that Sam Altman will return to the high-flying AI startup a CEO. Greg Brockman, who had quit from the board of directors after Altman's ouster, will also return to the ChatGPT maker.

The OpenAI tweeted stating the agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

Taking to X, Altman said that he had decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening and it was clear that it was the best path for him and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, he is looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building a strong partnership with Microsoft.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together," he added.

Replying to Altman's post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he is "encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board".

OpenAI's board surprised Altman and the company's employees when it was announced that he was being pushed out. Brockman and other AI employees resigned in protest.

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