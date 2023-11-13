A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, opened fire overnight at attempted car break-in suspects in Washington, D.C., Fox News confirmed.

According to a statement from the Secret Service that Fox News was able to get, at around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, D.C., agents came upon what seemed to be three people smashing a window on a parked and empty government vehicle.



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The Secret Service stated that a federal agent fired a service weapon during the interaction, although it is thought that no one was hit. Supporting forces were tasked with maintaining a regional watch as the culprits promptly left the area in a red car.

"There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service," the statement said.