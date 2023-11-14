The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) has reported the capture of seven junta positions in eastern Kayah State and southern Shan State following the commencement of Operation 11.11, an anti-regime campaign, on Saturday.

Three resistance units conducted simultaneous early morning strikes on junta outposts in Loikaw Township, Nan Mei Khon town in Demoso Township, and Moebye town in Shan State’s Pekon Township, as per the KNDF.

The battle in Loikaw, the capital of Kayah, escalated on Monday with the allied resistance forces striving to conquer the town, according to local inhabitants and resistance forces. A KNDF spokesperson confirmed that the conflict is still ongoing in Kayah state, particularly in Loikaw town.

KNDF Chairman Khun Be Du has requested Loikaw residents to temporarily relocate to safer areas as resistance forces are attempting to take control of the capital. He conveyed in a message to the Karenni people on Monday, 'The entire country is fighting for a federal democracy.

We have to dismantle the regime’s administration in Loikaw to establish self-determination and eradicate authoritarian rule in Karenni [Kayah] State.' However, amid junta air strikes and heavy artillery fire, numerous individuals remain stranded in Loikaw town, stated the Karenni Human Rights Group.

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