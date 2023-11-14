The ethnic armed organisation in Myanmar Chin National Army (CNA) has taken full control over the border town in the western state of Myanmar amid clashes with its country's army.

The CNA has raised its flg over the India-Myanmar border, securing total control over Rikhawdar, a subtown situated in Falam township of Chin state.

The Chin National Army and its allied forces have arrested several junta soldiers and security forces alive while killing several junta soldiers, after clashes erupted along Indo-Myanmar border on November 13.

Meanwhile, 21 injured, including civilians, were taken to Champhai District Hospital in Mizoram while 1 civilian died on the way to the hospital from Zokhawthar.

Local sources have claimed that there are around 60 army personnel each in both Myanmar Army camps with reports stating that the PDF killing majority of the Myanmar Army personnel in both camps. Despite Myanmar Army using jet fighters and helicopters, the PDF fighters have taken over two Myanmar camps on the Mizoram border.

Also read : 39 Myanmarese Army personnel taken into police custody in Mizoram amid clashes